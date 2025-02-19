Putin Receives Mass Complaint Over ‘Bewildering’ Vologda Region Governor – Vedomosti

At least 120 residents of Russia’s northwestern Vologda region have filed a formal complaint to President Vladimir Putin over their “bewildering” governor, the Vedomosti business newspaper reported Wednesday.

The letter, reportedly written by “supporters” of the ruling United Russia party — of which Governor Georgy Filimonov is also a member — did not explicitly call for his removal. However, it accused Filimonov of publicly praising Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, driving businesses away with an alcohol sale ban and making nationalist statements.

On Tuesday, Filimonov appeared to reference nationalist organizations as he vowed to block the “mass influx” of 6,000 migrant workers set to build a new unit at the Cherepovets Steel Mill, a subsidiary of the Severstal metals company.

“We’ve heard the arguments of those who support the mass and uncontrolled stream of labor migrants and consider them untenable,” he wrote on Telegram.