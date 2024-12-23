New Stalin Monument Unveiled in Russia’s Vologda Region

Authorities in northwestern Russia’s Vologda region unveiled a statue of Joseph Stalin over the weekend, the latest monument to the Soviet dictator to have sprung up in the country in recent years.

At an unveiling ceremony, Vologda region Governor Georgiy Filimonov described the Stalin monument as “a step toward a sober, balanced view” of Russia’s past. Just hours before, Filimonov laid flowers at a local memorial dedicated to victims of political repression.

“It’s difficult to overestimate Joseph Stalin’s role in shaping our country’s history,” the governor said. “Of course, there were tragic lows [during his rule], but there were also highs.”

Filimonov added that Stalin’s memory should be “cherished” and “passed on to future generations” to keep Russia “powerful.”

The monument, created by sculptor Konstantin Kubyshkin, was installed near the Vologda Exile House Museum in the regional capital, where Stalin lived between December 1911 and February 1912.