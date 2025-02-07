Russia’s Vologda Region Moves Toward Total Abortion Ban

Authorities in northwestern Russia’s Vologda region are considering banning abortions in both private and state-run clinics, a move that would make it the first Russian region to implement a total ban if approved.

Vologda region Governor Georgy Filimonov said Thursday that local officials plan to discuss the measure with representatives from public and private medical institutions later this month.

“We will talk about the need to refuse abortions even in private clinics,” Filimonov said at a government meeting, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

He added that the initiative is being developed in collaboration with public organizations and state institutions, as well as the Russian Orthodox Church.