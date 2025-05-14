Private Clinics Suspend Abortion Services in Vologda Region, Governor Says

Private clinics in the northwestern Vologda region have begun halting abortion services, the region’s governor announced Wednesday, coming amid broader efforts across the country to increase fertility rates.

“Some private medical facilities in the region have stopped performing abortion procedures,” Governor Georgy Filimonov wrote in a message on Telegram.

“In the first quarter, the number of abortions in the region dropped compared to the same period last year, or 32 abortions versus 420 during the same period last year,” Filomonov added, noting that all the abortions performed in the Vologda region this year were done for medical reasons.

“Family is the foundation of everything. We’re creating the conditions for a healthy, active and happy future for the Vologda region, so that families feel stable and confident about tomorrow,” the governor said.

Filimonov, who has spearheaded anti-abortion initiatives over the past year, previously said Vologda could become the first Russian region to ban the procedure in both public and private clinics. He told a national health forum on Wednesday that private providers halted services following “consultations” with his administration.