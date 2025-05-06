Vologda Governor Urges Billionaire Mordashov to ‘Bury the Hatchet’ Amid Ongoing Feud

The governor of Russia’s northwestern Vologda region has called on billionaire Alexei Mordashov to “bury the hatchet” and cooperate for the region’s benefit, coming amid ongoing tensions over local investments.

Georgy Filimonov, a political outsider appointed by President Vladimir Putin in 2023, has clashed with Mordashov’s industrial conglomerate Severstal over alleged failures to meet investment commitments in Vologda’s wood processing industry.

The feud escalated last year when Filimonov publicly challenged Mordashov to a physical fight, prompting the businessman, one of Russia’s wealthiest with a net worth of $28.6 billion, to deny any personal conflict with the governor.

Filimonov has since stirred a series of political controversies, including proposals for a full abortion ban, sparking calls for his resignation from over 120 members of the ruling United Russia party. A Change.org petition demanding his removal has more than 30,000 signatures.