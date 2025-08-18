Russian General ‘Seriously Wounded’ Near Ukrainian Border

A Russian army general was seriously wounded near the border with Ukraine, authorities from his native republic of Dagestan said Monday, partially confirming earlier claims from Ukrainian military intelligence.
“A few days ago, our compatriot, Hero of Russia Esedulla Abachev, was seriously wounded in one of the border areas,” the head of Dagestan Sergei Melikov wrote on Telegram.
“He is now receiving treatment at one of the country’s best military medical centers [where] the doctors describe the general’s condition as serious but stable,” Melikov added.
Earlier, Ukrainian military intelligence claimed that doctors amputated 57-year-old Abachev’s arm and leg at a Moscow region military hospital after his convoy came under attack in the Kursk border region overnight between Saturday and Sunday.
Melikov did not mention any amputations, the location of the attack or the hospital where Abachev was being treated.
Ukraine claimed Abachev was serving as deputy commander of Russia’s “Sever” (North) grouping of forces at the time of the attack. Regional outlets reported in early 2024 that he had been appointed deputy head of the newly formed Leningrad Military District.
President Vladimir Putin awarded Abachev with the Hero of Russia title in July 2022 for his role in the capture of the Ukrainian city of Lysychansk while he commanded the 2nd Army Corps of the Luhansk People’s Militia.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.