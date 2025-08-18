Support The Moscow Times!
Russian General ‘Seriously Wounded’ Near Ukrainian Border

General Esedulla Abachev. Russian Defense Ministry

A Russian army general was seriously wounded near the border with Ukraine, authorities from his native republic of Dagestan said Monday, partially confirming earlier claims from Ukrainian military intelligence.

“A few days ago, our compatriot, Hero of Russia Esedulla Abachev, was seriously wounded in one of the border areas,” the head of Dagestan Sergei Melikov wrote on Telegram.

“He is now receiving treatment at one of the country’s best military medical centers [where] the doctors describe the general’s condition as serious but stable,” Melikov added.

Earlier, Ukrainian military intelligence claimed that doctors amputated 57-year-old Abachev’s arm and leg at a Moscow region military hospital after his convoy came under attack in the Kursk border region overnight between Saturday and Sunday. 

Melikov did not mention any amputations, the location of the attack or the hospital where Abachev was being treated.

Ukraine claimed Abachev was serving as deputy commander of Russia’s “Sever” (North) grouping of forces at the time of the attack. Regional outlets reported in early 2024 that he had been appointed deputy head of the newly formed Leningrad Military District.

President Vladimir Putin awarded Abachev with the Hero of Russia title in July 2022 for his role in the capture of the Ukrainian city of Lysychansk while he commanded the 2nd Army Corps of the Luhansk People’s Militia.

