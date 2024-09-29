Ukraine Says Struck Russian Ammo Depot With Drones

Ukraine on Sunday claimed to have sent more than 100 drones deep inside Russia to hit a major weapons depot, as Kyiv ups its attacks further inside Russian territory.

"Defense forces struck the Kotluban military depot" in the Volgograd region, hundreds of kilometers from the Ukrainian border, a day after a shipment of Iranian weapons reportedly arrived at the site, the Ukrainian military general staff wrote on Telegram.

"A fire and ammunition detonation were observed on the depot's territory," said the post, adding that the facility was being used for storage and the modernization of missiles and artillery.

Russia did not confirm the strike but reported that it had destroyed 67 drones overnight over the Volgograd region.

A Ukrainian defense sector source told media that 120 drones flew more than 600 kilometers (370 miles) to target the depot early on Sunday.

"As a result of the hit, ammunition and missile storage sites were damaged, which will lead to a shortage of ammunition for units of Russia's occupation army," the source said.

Western governments have accused Iran of supplying both drones and missiles to Moscow for its war on Ukraine, a charge Tehran has repeatedly denied.

"Several explosions were recorded in the area of Kotluban, the location of a depot of the defense ministry's main missile and artillery directorate," Russian military blogger Rybar wrote, adding that "serious destruction" had been avoided.

Volgograd region Governor Andrei Bocharov said falling debris from the drones sparked grass fires but no casualties or damage.