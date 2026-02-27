Founder of Pro-Kremlin News Outlet Readovka Arrested on Fraud Charges, Sources Say

Russian police have arrested Alexei Kostylev, the founder and former editor-in-chief of the pro-Kremlin news outlet Readovka, on charges of fraud, RBC reported on Friday, citing anonymous law enforcement sources.

Kostylev was arrested on Wednesday, the sources said, and investigators are requesting that a judge order him to be placed in pre-trial detention for two months.

According to the Telegram channel Russian Life, where Kostylev currently serves as editor-in-chief, a court hearing is expected to take place on Friday.

Neither RBC nor Russian Life provided details on the fraud charges against the journalist.

Anonymous police sources told the state-run news agency TASS that Kostylev is suspected of engaging in fraudulent activities involving at least 1 million rubles ($13,000).