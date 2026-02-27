Zelensky Says Next Round of Peace Talks With Russia Expected in March

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that he expects a new round of peace talks with Russia to be held next month in Abu Dhabi, coming after U.S. envoys held separate talks with Russian and Ukrainian officials in Geneva.

"As a result of today's meetings, there is already more readiness for the next trilateral format," Zelensky said, adding that the meeting would "most likely" take place in Abu Dhabi in early March.

"We need to finalize everything that has been achieved in terms of real security guarantees and prepare for a meeting at the leadership level," he said in a nightly address after the Geneva talks ended.

"This format can solve a lot," Zelensky said, referring to a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.