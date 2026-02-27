Irkutsk Police Arrest Mayor of Town Where Residents Have Gone Weeks Without Heating and Water

Law enforcement authorities in Siberia’s Irkutsk region on Friday arrested the mayor of a small town where residents have gone weeks without heating and water.

More than 1,000 people living in the town of Bodaybo have not had access to water since early January, when a major pipeline froze over, forcing central heating facilities to shut down. Heating was restored on Sunday, but repair work continues to return water supplies to homes.

Temperatures have dropped as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius (minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit) amid the outage.

Investigators launched a criminal probe into negligence and violations in the provision of critical public services shortly after the loss of heating and water. They did not name any suspects when announcing the investigation.

On Friday, Bodaybo Mayor Alexei Botvin was arrested and charged with “abuse of power resulting in grave consequences,” the Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, said in a statement.