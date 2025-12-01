Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ex-Detention Center Warden in Irkutsk Jailed 5 Years for Abusing Inmates

Detention Center No. 1 in Irkutsk. kamkp.ru

A judge in the Irkutsk region has sentenced a former detention center warden to five years in prison for abusing inmates, the regional court’s press service said Monday.

Igor Mokeev, who served as the warden of Detention Center No. 1, and his deputy Anton Samara were found guilty of overseeing the abuse of dozens of inmates who had been transferred there following a deadly riot at a penal colony in April 2020.

A judge from the Kuibyshevsky District Court in Irkutsk sentenced Mokeev to five years in prison, while Samara received a sentence of four years and six months. They were both banned from holding a public post for two years.

The court’s press service said the verdict has not yet entered into force, suggesting that the prison terms are subject to appeals. It was not immediately clear whether Mokeev and Samara had pleaded guilty.

A judge granted compensation claims from six victims, each of whom was awarded 350,000 rubles ($4,500) in damages. Claims filed by the remaining 18 victims were referred for consideration in civil proceedings. 

Inmates and prisoner rights activists say the April 2020 riot at Penal Colony No. 15 in the city of Angarsk erupted after a guard badly beat an inmate there. 

In February, 12 inmates received prison sentences ranging from five and a half to 21 years for their roles in the deadly riot.

Read more about: Court cases , Prisoners , Irkutsk , Regions

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Kursk Deputy Governor Placed in Pre-Trial Detention Over Alleged Border Defense Fraud

Police accuse Vladimir Bazarov of overseeing the embezzlement of around $3.1 million by inflating costs for anti-tank structures.
2 Min read

Amur Region Court Jails Gold Mine Employees Over Deadly Collapse

Thirteen miners were buried alive at the Pioneer Mine in the Amur region in March 2024 after a torrent of water and mud led to the collapse of the underground...
1 Min read

Teenager Kills 5, Injures 4 in Drunken Stabbing in Irkutsk Region

The attacker, who was not identified by name, set the house on fire after the stabbing and died in the blaze, police said.
1 Min read

Ex-Governor Belykh Released From Russian Prison After Serving 8-Year Sentence

Once the leader of the liberal Union of Right Forces party, Nikita Belykh was one of the few governors not to align himself with Vladimir Putin.
2 Min read