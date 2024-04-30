Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Powerful Dust Storm Rips Through Siberia’s Irkutsk

Social media

A powerful dust storm swept through the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Tuesday, with local authorities reporting damage to buildings and a local energy provider shutting down power lines as a safety precaution.

“Irkutsk was hit by inclement weather, the wind speed has reached 28 meters per second,” Irkutsk Mayor Ruslan Bolotov said in an emergency statement shared on the the messaging app Telegram.

Videos posted online showed strong winds and dust engulfing city streets and residential courtyards, dramatically reducing visibility and creating dangerous conditions for motorists.

“There are reports of fallen branches, construction fences, billboards,” Bolotov said, adding that property owners and municipal workers were responding to messages about damage caused by the storm.

At least two city neighborhoods and several nearby settlements temporarily shut down power lines as a safety precaution, the local energy provider said in a statement.

Emergency services urged residents to stay indoors during the dust storm. No one was reported to have been injured. 

The Irkutsk region’s weather center said wind gusts were expected to continue and could reach up to 20 meters per second by Wednesday.

Read more about: Weather , Irkutsk , Regions , Siberia

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

shifting dates

River Levels in Western Siberia Set to Peak Later Than Forecast Due to ‘Abnormal’ Flooding

Tyumen region Governor Alexander Moor said water in the Tobol River was moving “very slowly because it’s spilling over the floodplain.”
1 Min read
‘future elites’ 

In First, Russia Appoints Ukraine War Veteran to Political Office

Earlier this year, President Vladimir Putin said participants of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were the country’s “future elites.”
1 Min read
Flooded Orsk

Russia Evacuates Almost 4,500 People After Dam Burst

Media reports say up to four people may have died in the flooding in the city of Orsk.
2 Min read
far below zero

In Photos: Deep Freeze Descends on Siberia

Residents of northern Siberia and the Russian Far East are enduring a major cold snap this week as thermostats fall far below 0 degrees Celsius.

But despite...