Powerful Dust Storm Rips Through Siberia’s Irkutsk

A powerful dust storm swept through the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Tuesday, with local authorities reporting damage to buildings and a local energy provider shutting down power lines as a safety precaution.

“Irkutsk was hit by inclement weather, the wind speed has reached 28 meters per second,” Irkutsk Mayor Ruslan Bolotov said in an emergency statement shared on the the messaging app Telegram.

Videos posted online showed strong winds and dust engulfing city streets and residential courtyards, dramatically reducing visibility and creating dangerous conditions for motorists.