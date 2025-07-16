Floods Prompt Evacuations in Earth’s Coldest Inhabited Settlements

Russian authorities on Wednesday ordered evacuations in parts of the republic of Sakha (Yakutia) after heavy rains caused severe flooding in some of the world’s coldest inhabited areas, including the village of Oymyakon.
The Emergency Situations Ministry said water levels rose in three local rivers, flooding Oymyakon and three nearby settlements. The Oymyakon, Momsky and Tomponsky districts had been placed under a high alert on Tuesday and authorities urged residents to stay indoors.
Dmitry Sadovnikov, a senior official in the Sakha government, said the floods were impacting nearly 700 residents, including 163 children. At least 33 people were placed in temporary shelters in Oymyakon, while another 52 sought refuge with relatives.
Local media reported that some residents fled before rescue teams arrived. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.
In the neighboring Magadan region, the Berelekh River overflowed, washing away two bridges and flooding a hospital and several homes.
Authorities said recovery efforts would begin once water levels recede. No further precipitation is forecast for the week, officials said.
Climate scientists have long warned that Russia, warming 2.5 times faster than the global average, is increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events, including prolonged heat waves and heavy rainfall.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.