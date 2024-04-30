River Levels in Western Siberia Set to Peak Later Than Forecast Due to ‘Abnormal’ Flooding

Authorities in western Siberia’s Tyumen region said Tuesday that “abnormal” flooding has led to revised predictions for the anticipated peak water levels in the Tobol and Ishim rivers.

“Along the Tobol River, hydrologists have observed abnormal behavior. The water moves very slowly because it’s spilling over the floodplain,” Tyumen region Governor Alexander Moor said on social media. “Flood peaks are shifting [to] after May 6 [and] May 9-10.”

The Ishim River was expected to peak at 12.15 meters on Monday, but Moor said water levels had risen to 12.22 meters on Tuesday morning and continued to increase.

“That’s 74 centimeters above the peak of 2017,” he said.