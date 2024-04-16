More Evacuations in Russia’s Urals, Western Siberia as Water Levels Rise

Authorities in Russia’s Kurgan and Tyumen regions have urged residents to flee as the nearby Tobol and Ishim rivers swelled to dangerous levels.

Officials previously forecast that the Ishim and Tobol rivers would reach peak levels around April 23-25. But the Kremlin said flood water levels were now expected to increase in the Kurgan and Tyumen regions by mid-week as the rivers approached or exceeded eight meters on Tuesday.

“Dear residents of the region, if you live in the flood zone, evacuate immediately,” the Kurgan regional government said in a statement posted on the Russian social network Vkontakte.

Kurgan region Governor Vadim Shumkov warned Monday that a “colossal” amount of river water was rapidly flowing toward the regional capital, which has a population of over 300,000 people.

“This isn’t just a flood, it’s a real threat,” Shumkov said. “Take your children, the elderly, handicapped relatives and neighbors to temporary shelters or to friends and acquaintances. Collect personal documents and valuables. Evacuate or bring your belongings to the top floors and leave your homes and dachas immediately.”