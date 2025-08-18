Putin Briefs India, Brazil, South Africa and Regional Allies on Alaska Summit

President Vladimir Putin held phone calls with the leaders of India, Brazil, South Africa, Belarus and four Central Asian republics over the past two days to share details of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska last week.

On Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his “friend” Putin for “sharing insights” from the Russia-U.S. summit. A Kremlin statement about the call said Putin and Modi “discussed the prospects for a long-term settlement of the crisis in Ukraine and agreed to continue dialogue on this issue.”

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he “reaffirmed support for all efforts that lead to a peaceful solution” and wished success in the continued negotiations during his 30-minute call. The Kremlin said Lula “noted the importance of the provided information, taking into account the work of the ‘Friends for Peace’ Group,” an initiative co-founded by Brazil and China last year.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Putin “expressed satisfaction” with the Trump meeting and called for “compromise on key issues for lasting peace.” According to the Kremlin’s statement, Ramaphosa “expressed support for the diplomatic efforts” on Ukraine.

Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa and China are the founding members of the BRICS association of major emerging economies.