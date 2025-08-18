Putin Briefs India, Brazil, South Africa and Regional Allies on Alaska Summit

President Vladimir Putin held phone calls with the leaders of India, Brazil, South Africa, Belarus and four Central Asian republics over the past two days to share details of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska last week.
On Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his “friend” Putin for “sharing insights” from the Russia-U.S. summit. A Kremlin statement about the call said Putin and Modi “discussed the prospects for a long-term settlement of the crisis in Ukraine and agreed to continue dialogue on this issue.”
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he “reaffirmed support for all efforts that lead to a peaceful solution” and wished success in the continued negotiations during his 30-minute call. The Kremlin said Lula “noted the importance of the provided information, taking into account the work of the ‘Friends for Peace’ Group,” an initiative co-founded by Brazil and China last year.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Putin “expressed satisfaction” with the Trump meeting and called for “compromise on key issues for lasting peace.” According to the Kremlin’s statement, Ramaphosa “expressed support for the diplomatic efforts” on Ukraine.
Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa and China are the founding members of the BRICS association of major emerging economies.
On Sunday, Putin spoke with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who in turn briefed the Russian leader about his own phone conversation with Trump ahead of the Alaska summit.
Later that day, Putin also spoke to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kazakh President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev. The Kremlin said Mirziyoyev stressed the importance of reaching peace, while Tokayev “congratulated” Putin on “successful negotiations.”
On Monday, the Russian leader followed up with calls to Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rakhmon and Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov, both of whom expressed support for the peace efforts.
Putin held a similar phone call blitz with Russia’s allies ahead of the Aug. 8 deadline that Trump had given him to end the war against Ukraine or face a new round of sanctions. The American president ultimately abandoned his ultimatum to Moscow after revealing he had agreed to meet with Putin in Alaska for a high-stakes summit aimed at negotiating a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine.
That meeting, held last Friday in the city of Anchorage, failed to produce the landmark peace deal that the White House has been pressing for over the past several months. Trump is now scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders in Washington on Monday to discuss Putin’s terms for ending the war.
