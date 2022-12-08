Putin Looks to Shore Up Russia’s Regional Influence on Kyrgyzstan Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attempt to shore up Russia’s regional authority on a visit Friday to the Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan for a summit of a Moscow-led trade bloc, analysts and an ex-official told The Moscow Times.

The war in Ukraine has not only led to Western sanctions on Russia and wide-spread condemnation from international bodies, but has even seen Moscow’s influence wane in its own backyard.

“Putin is used to being a welcome guest at all events with everyone wanting to take a picture with him and shake his hand,” said former Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev who resigned from the Foreign Ministry following the invasion of Ukraine.

“But now, as it were, he is in isolation,” he told The Moscow Times.

In the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, Putin is due to take part in a session of regional trade bloc the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with the leaders of Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The meeting could be particularly difficult given recent drone strikes — apparently ordered by Kyiv — on Russian airfields hundreds of miles from the Ukrainian border, according to Andrei Kortunov, the head of Russian International Affairs Council.

“The background [to the talks] will be more nervy because of the recent incidents,” Kortunov told The Moscow Times.

“The threat of escalation not only remains, but there is a risk that it could grow.”

In addition to the fallout from the Ukraine war, regional leaders in Central Asia and the South Caucasus are likely worried they could incur secondary Western sanctions if they are seen to be helping Moscow gain access to banned goods.