Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Armenian PM to Skip Summit Putin Due to Attend – Kyrgyzstan

By AFP
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan. primeminister.am

Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan will skip a summit that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend, host country Kyrgyzstan said Tuesday, amid a growing rift between Yerevan and Moscow.

Pashinyan's snubbing the meeting of a Moscow-led regional grouping is a further blow to ties between Yerevan and Moscow, which have soured in recent weeks.

Putin is due to travel to Bishkek on Thursday in his first trip out of Russia since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him in March.

Pashinyan called Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov to say he was not coming.

Jasparov's office said: "The prime minister of Armenia announced with regret that due to a number of circumstances, he would not be able to take part in the meeting of the Council of CIS leaders."

Pashinyan has criticized Moscow's role in the Karabakh crisis, with Russia unwilling to intervene when Azerbaijan launched a lightning operation to regain control of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, which had a majority Armenian population.

Azerbaijan took control of the mountainous region, considered by Armenia to be its people's ancestral home, in September after a one-day offensive that sparked a mass exodus of the ethnic Armenian population.

Pashinyan met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at a European summit last week after Armenian lawmakers moved to join the ICC, angering Moscow.

The Hague-based court issued the arrest warrant for Putin over the alleged deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Read more about: Armenia , Putin , Kyrgyzstan

Read more

In depth

Putin Looks to Shore Up Russia’s Regional Influence on Kyrgyzstan Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attempt to shore up Russia’s regional authority on a visit Friday to the Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan...
retaining influence

Putin Says Normalization in Yerevan and Baku's Interests

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday he hopes for "normalization" of ties between rivals Armenia and Azerbaijan who pledged not to resort to force...
Struggle For Peace

Putin Urges Post-Soviet Allies to Support Embattled Armenian PM

Putin defended Pashinyan's agreement to a Moscow-brokered peace deal as the Armenian prime minister faces outrage at home.
nagorno-karabakh

Russia ‘Open’ to Return of Armenia-Held Land to Azerbaijan – Putin

The Armenia-controlled districts surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh are key parts of hampered Russian, French and U.S.-led peace talks.