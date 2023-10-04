Putin's Kyrgyzstan Visit to Be First Abroad Since ICC Warrant

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Kyrgyzstan next week, authorities in the Central Asian country said Wednesday, his first trip abroad since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him.

Putin has not left Russia since the Hague-based court issued the warrant in March over the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

"By the invitation of the president of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on October 12 the president of the Russian Federation will pay an official visit to our country," the Kyrgyz news agency Kabar reported, citing an official from the presidential office.

Putin is due to visit a Russian air base in the city of Kant, east of the capital Bishkek, for the 20th anniversary of its opening, Russian media reported.