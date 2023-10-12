Putin Arrives in Kyrgyzstan for First Foreign Visit Since ICC Warrant

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kyrgyzstan early Thursday, marking his first trip abroad since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for his arrest.

Putin has seldom traveled abroad since invading Ukraine in February 2022 and has until now remained inside the country since the March 2023 ICC warrant.

Though Kyrgyzstan is a signatory to the ICC, it has not ratified its founding treaty known as the Rome Statute, which would require Bishkek to arrest any individuals wanted by the ICC on its soil.

In July, Putin skipped out on a BRICS summit in South Africa, which is an ICC member.