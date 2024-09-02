Putin Arrives in Mongolia, His First Visit to ICC Member Since Arrest Warrant

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia late Monday, marking his first visit to a country that is a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC) since it issued an arrest warrant for him last year.

Russian state television broadcasted Putin's plane landing in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar.

Putin is wanted by the ICC for the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children from areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces.

Kyiv has called on Mongolian authorities to execute the ICC warrant, while the court reiterated last week that its members are obligated to detain individuals it has indicted. However, with little enforcement power if Mongolia does not comply, the Kremlin said it was unconcerned about Putin being arrested during the visit.