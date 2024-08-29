×
Putin to Visit ICC Signatory Mongolia Despite Arrest Warrant

kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Mongolia next week, the Kremlin announced Thursday, marking his first trip to a country that is legally obligated to arrest and hand him over to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Last March, the ICC issued a warrant for Putin's arrest over accusations that Moscow unlawfully deported Ukrainian children amid its ongoing invasion, now in its third year. Mongolia is among the signatories of the Rome Statute, the treaty governing the ICC, making it technically bound to comply with the court's demands.

According to the Kremlin, Putin will visit Mongolia at the invitation of its president to commemorate the 1939 Soviet-Mongolian victory over Japan in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol.

“The heads of state will discuss prospects for further development of the Russian-Mongolian comprehensive strategic partnership,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Mongolia, a longtime ally of Russia, has maintained a neutral stance on the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, making it unlikely that Ulaanbaatar would detain Putin.

A similar situation occurred last year when South Africa, which is also a Rome Statute signatory, sought an exemption to allow the Russian leader to attend a BRICS summit. Putin ultimately chose to skip the event.

Earlier this week, Russia and Mongolia held joint military exercises dubbed Selenga-2024.

