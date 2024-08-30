Kremlin Unconcerned Over Possible Arrest of Putin During Mongolia Visit

The Kremlin said Friday that it was not concerned about authorities in Mongolia arresting President Vladimir Putin during his visit to the Asian country next week, even though it would technically be required to do so after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for his arrest last March.
Putin will travel to Mongolia on Tuesday, his first trip to an ICC member state since The Hague-based court issued a warrant for his arrest over the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.
"There are no worries, we have a great dialogue with our friends from Mongolia," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
Asked if Moscow had discussed the arrest warrant with Ulaanbaatar ahead of Putin's trip, Peskov said that "all aspects of the visit were carefully prepared."
Mongolia is among the signatories of the Rome Statute, the treaty governing the ICC, making it technically bound to comply with the court's demands.
Ulaanbaatar, a longtime ally of Moscow, has maintained a neutral stance on the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, making it unlikely that Ulaanbaatar would detain Putin.
A similar situation occurred last year when South Africa, which is also a Rome Statute signatory, sought an exemption to allow the Russian leader to attend a BRICS summit. Putin ultimately chose to skip the event.
AFP contributed reporting.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.