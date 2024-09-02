Mongolia’s Reluctance to Arrest Putin a ‘Major Setback’ for International Law, Experts Say

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrival in Mongolia marks his first trip to an International Criminal Court (ICC) member state since the body issued a warrant for his arrest over the illegal deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia in March 2023.

While bolstering Putin’s defiance of the West, the visit carries wider implications for international law and brings Mongolia’s compliance with the ICC's Rome Statute into question, experts say.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured reporters ahead of the trip that Moscow had “no worries” about authorities in Mongolia denying entry or arresting Putin upon arrival and that “all aspects of the visit were carefully prepared.”

“In accordance with customary international law, heads of state, heads of government and foreign ministers enjoy personal immunity in foreign courts,” said Sergey Vasiliev, an expert in international law at the Netherlands-based Open Universiteit.

“But the warrant was issued by the International Criminal Court, whose statute and jurisprudence do not recognize such immunities,” he said.

Like all states parties to the ICC, Mongolia is “under an obligation to execute” the arrest warrant for Putin, he added, noting that Mongolia’s failure to arrest him would “bring into question its compliance with the obligations under Articles 86-87 of the Rome Statute,” which it ratified in 2002.

The official pretext for Putin’s visit to Mongolia is to commemorate the 1939 Soviet-Mongolian victory over Japan in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol. His time in Mongolia is expected to be brief and limited to a few meetings in the capital Ulaanbaatar.

Analysts nonetheless agreed that Mongolia’s reluctance to act on its Rome Statute obligations will offer a much-desired boost for Putin’s image as a tough and untouchable leader despite the West’s efforts to turn him into a global pariah.

Expert Vasiliev said that beyond the symbolism of showing to the world that he is “not bothered by the warrant,” Putin will also get another chance “to drive a wedge” between the ICC’s Western members and the countries of the so-called Global South on the issue of supporting accountability for international crimes in Ukraine and elsewhere.

“Putin’s propaganda will exploit Mongolia's failure to arrest him…by showing that the arrest warrant against him was merely a result of Western lawfare and that the ICC prosecutor and the judges…simply did the collective West’s bidding,” Vasiliev told The Moscow Times.

“The problem is that it might trigger similar behavior on the part of other ICC states parties who are now sitting on the fence — those who are not supporting Ukraine and accountability efforts as much, who do not mind doing business with Putin and benefitting from Russia's war economy,” he added.