Putin Hails North Korean Troops as ‘Heroic’ in Letter to Kim

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed North Korean troops sent to fight in Ukraine as “heroic” in a letter to Kim Jong Un, North Korean state media reported Friday.

In a letter marking the anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese rule, Putin recalled how Soviet Red Army troops and North Korean forces fought together to end Japan's colonial occupation.

“The bonds of military friendship, goodwill and mutual aid, which were consolidated in the days of the war long ago, remain solid and reliable even today,” Putin said in a letter revealed by North Korean state media.

“This was demonstrated by the heroic participation of the DPRK soldiers in liberating the territory of the Kursk region from the Ukrainian occupiers,” he said, according to state news agency KCNA.

“The Russian people will keep forever the memories of their bravery and self-sacrifice.”

Putin added that the two countries would continue to “act jointly and effectively defend their sovereignty and make a significant contribution to establishing a just and multi-polar world order.”

Putin’s letter came alongside a visit by a Russian delegation to Pyongyang, where the State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin thanked Kim for sending “excellent soldiers” to Ukraine, KCNA reported.