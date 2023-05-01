Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

South Africa Warns Putin Could Face Arrest While Attending BRICS Summit

Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

The South African authorities have been attempting to dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from attending the BRICS summit it is hosting in Gauteng in August over fears that it would be compelled to arrest him following a warrant for his arrest issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague in March.

Attending the summit alongside the leaders of South Africa, China, India, and Brazil would have been a significant diplomatic coup for Putin as well as his first major foreign trip since he ordered Russian troops into Ukraine.

Citing sources in the country's government, South Africa's Sunday Times said that a special government commission established by President Cyril Ramaposa had concluded that the country would have no choice but to arrest Putin if he sets foot on South African soil. 

As South Africa has ratified the Rome Statute, the main document governing the ICC, it is obliged to obey its decisions, including arrest warrants for suspected war criminals.


"We have no option not to arrest Putin," a government official told The Sunday Times. "If he comes here, we will be forced to detain him."

The newspaper's sources say Pretoria remains in talks with the Kremlin, which has been noncommital about how Putin plans to attend the summit. 

"Of course, we will take part in the summit to be held in South Africa. Of course, this will be preceded by our bilateral contacts with the South Africans, we will clarify their position," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in late April.

Legally, the South African authorities have no choice: if Putin is not arrested, it would violate not only international law but also the laws of South Africa, says Priyal Singh, a senior researcher at South Africa's Institute for Security Studies.

Even the theoretical scenario of an exemption from the ICC jurisdiction before Putin's possible visit is not feasible — there simply isn't enough time. If Putin does show up, it would be a "huge negative," and the government is obviously aware of that, Singh added.

Read more about: South Africa , Putin , ICC

Read more

In depth

ICC Arrest Warrant for Putin Sparks Nervousness in Russian Elite

A special meeting was even convened in the Kremlin to discuss Russia’s domestic and international response a few days after the ICC announcement.
4 Min read
Justice deferred

Russia Moves to Outlaw Compliance With International Criminal Court

The ICC issued a shock arrest warrant for Putin and his children’s rights commissioner in March.
2 Min read
brics summit

South Africa Admits Putin's ICC Arrest Warrant 'Spanner in the Works'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrest warrant may complicate his plan to attend a BRICS summit in South Africa.
2 Min read
opinion Stefan Wolff

Putin's ICC Arrest Warrant Is the First Step in Holding Him Accountable

Symbolic as it may seem now, the ICC warrant points to the enormous scale of the abuses committed by Russian forces in Ukraine, for which Putin bears ultimate...
4 Min read