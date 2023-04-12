South Africa Admits Putin's ICC Arrest Warrant 'Spanner in the Works'

South Africa has admitted that the international arrest warrant issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin represents a "spanner in the works" ahead of a BRICS summit due to take place in the country in August.

Pretoria, which has close ties to Moscow, has been faced with a diplomatic dilemma since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Putin in March.

The Russian president is due to attend a summit of the BRICS nations in South Africa in August, alongside the leaders of Brazil, India, and China.

However, as a member of the ICC, South Africa will be expected to arrest the Russian president should he set foot in the country.

"All heads of state would be expected to attend the summit. But now we have a spanner in the works in the form of this ICC warrant," Vincent Magwenya, President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, told a press briefing on Wednesday, adding that the situation was under review.