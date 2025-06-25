Putin to Skip BRICS Summit in Brazil Over ICC Arrest Warrant

President Vladimir Putin will not attend next month’s BRICS summit in Brazil due to an outstanding International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

The Hague-based court issued the warrant in March 2023, accusing Putin of illegally deporting Ukrainian children following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that Putin would take part in the July 6-7 summit of BRICS heads of state in Rio de Janeiro via video link.

“This is due to certain difficulties in the context of the ICC’s requirements,” Ushakov said.