Russia Moves to Outlaw Compliance With International Criminal Court

Russian lawmakers are set to consider making it a criminal offense to comply with International Criminal Court (ICC) orders to arrest President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, said Thursday.

The ICC issued a shock arrest warrant for Putin and his children’s rights commissioner in March for the “unlawful deportation” of Ukrainian children to Russia. The decision drew ire from Russian officials.

The Duma submitted amendments to Russia’s security law Thursday granting Putin the authority to “protect citizens in the case of decisions by foreign international bodies that contradict Russian legislation.”

Russia’s Criminal Code is also being amended to introduce harsher penalties for aiding the execution of orders by international organizations.