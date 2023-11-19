Support The Moscow Times!
Russia’s Putin To Join Virtual G20 Summit on Wednesday — State TV

By AFP
kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a virtual G20 leaders' summit on Wednesday, after skipping the flagship in-person meeting in New Delhi in September.

"Vladimir Putin will take part in the virtual G20 summit," Russia's Vesti TV show said in a social media post Sunday, citing Putin's schedule for the upcoming week.

Putin did not travel to the last two G20 meetings — hosted by India in September and Indonesia last year — sending Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in his place.

In a statement, India said Saturday its Prime Minister Narendra Modi would chair a virtual summit on Wednesday to "take forward key, select outcomes / actions points from the New Delhi summit."

Putin has taken few trips outside Russia since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader over the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children.

The G20 comprises 19 of the world's largest economies plus the European Union and the African Union.

Vesti did not provide details on the nature of Putin's participation in the summit.

