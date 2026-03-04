Roscosmos Finishes Repairs to Damaged Baikonur Launchpad

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said Tuesday that it completed repairs to its launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, three months after the site was damaged during a rocket launch.

The launchpad’s service cabin, a movable structure that provides engineers access to a rocket’s lower sections, was damaged on Nov. 27 during a crewed Soyuz launch to the International Space Station.

At the time, experts expressed concern about potential disruptions to Russia’s crewed spaceflight schedule as Roscosmos said repairs could last several months.

After confirming that repair work was complete on Tuesday, Roscosmos said it plans to launch the Progress MC-33 cargo spacecraft aboard a Soyuz rocket on March 22 to resupply the ISS.