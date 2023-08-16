Russia's Luna-25 Probe Reaches Moon Orbit

Moscow's Luna-25 lander is due to reach the Moon's orbit Wednesday, in the first such Russian mission in almost 50 years, according to Roscosmos space agency.

With the lunar launch, Moscow's first since 1976, Russia hopes to provide renewed momentum to its space industry, which has been struggling for years and has become increasingly isolated amid the war in Ukraine.

The lander is set to orbit 100 kilometers above the Moon's surface before a planned landing Monday north of the Boguslawsky crater on the lunar south pole.

Cameras installed on the lander have already taken distant shots of the Earth and Moon from space, Roscosmos said.