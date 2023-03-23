Russia's Only Female Cosmonaut Praises ISS Mission

Russia's only active female cosmonaut Anna Kikina on Thursday described a "wonderful" atmosphere during her mission to the International Space Station where she traveled aboard a SpaceX spaceship.

The orbital station is one of the few remaining areas of cooperation between Moscow and Washington amid a breakdown of ties since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine.

Kikina is only the fifth professional woman cosmonaut from Russia or the Soviet Union to fly to space and the first Russian to fly with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

"I liked the flight very much... everything was comfortable," the 38-year-old engineer told an online news conference.