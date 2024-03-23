Spacecraft Carrying First Belarus Woman Cosmonaut Lifts Off

Maryna Vasileuskaya, Belarus' first woman cosmonaut, was aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft that blasted off successfully on Saturday headed for the International Space Station, Moscow's Roscosmos space agency said.

"The Soyuz took off from Baikonur" in Kazakhstan at 12:36 GMT, a Roscosmos statement said, adding that the spacecraft went into orbit "as planned."

Initially programmed for Thursday, the take-off was delayed on the launchpad at the last moment in another high-profile setback for Russia's space program that has been hit by financial problems, scandal, corruption and failure.

Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov said a "voltage dip" had occurred in a chemical power source during the final pre-launch preparations.

But on Saturday the Soyuz MS-25 mission took off from the Baikonur space port without apparent problems and carrying three astronauts: experienced Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, Tracy Dyson from the United States and 33-year-old Vasileuskaya.

"Everything is fine on board," Novitsky said shortly after lift-off in a video broadcast by Roscosmos.