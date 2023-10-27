Putin Says First Segment of ISS Replacement to Orbit by 2027

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the first segment of the new space station that Moscow plans to construct to replace the ISS should be in orbit by 2027, despite recent setbacks.

Russia previously announced its intention to withdraw from the International Space Station (ISS), where its cosmonauts are permanently stationed and the country plays a key role.

The creation of a new Russian orbital space station has instead been announced as the main priority for the space agency Roscosmos.

"The aim is for there to be no gaps, for the work to keep pace with the depletion of the ISS's resources," said Putin on Thursday during a televised meeting with specialists from the sector.

"In 2027, the first segment should be put into orbit," the president announced, while calling for "everything to be done in good time."