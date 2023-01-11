Russia Extends Space Crew’s Mission Over Damaged Capsule

But the MS-22 experienced a leak and pressure drop in its cooling system on Dec. 15, causing a rise in the capsule’s temperature and forcing the last-minute cancellation of Prokopyev and Petelin’s spacewalk.

Cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin arrived at the ISS with NASA astronaut Frank Rubio on board the Soyuz MS-22 in September 2022. They had been due to return to Earth on the MS-22 in March 2023.

A Russian-U.S. space crew will stay on the International Space Station (ISS) until the arrival of a new capsule to replace one damaged by a meteorite last month, Russia’s state space agency Roscosmos said Wednesday.

“Experts concluded that Soyuz MS-22 must descend to Earth without a crew,” Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov said in a video statement.

He did not indicate when the space agency plans to drop MS-22 back to Earth.

Borisov said an unmanned Soyuz MS-23 will replace the damaged Soyuz MS-22 on Feb. 20.

Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio’s expedition has been extended and they will return to Earth on the MS-23, Borisov said without specifying the date.

The Russian space chief said experiments have confirmed that the MS-22 leak was caused by a tiny meteorite.

“The diameter of the hole is less than one millimeter,” Borisov said.

Russia and the United States have continued their rare cooperation in space even as tensions have flared over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.