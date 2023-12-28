Russia, NASA Agree to Continue Joint ISS Flights Until 2025

Russian and U.S. space agencies have agreed to keep working together to deliver crews to the International Space Station (ISS) until at least 2025, Russian corporation Roscosmos said Thursday.

The space sector — including its so-called cross-flights that involve sending crews from different nationalities on one spacecraft — is a rare area of cooperation remaining between Moscow and Washington since Russia sent troops to Ukraine.

"An agreement was reached to continue cross-flights until 2025 inclusive," Roscosmos said in a press release.

The decision was taken "to maintain the reliability of the ISS as a whole," it added.