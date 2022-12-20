Russian Space Chief Praises U.S. After ISS Coolant Leak

The head of Russian space agency Roscosmos on Tuesday praised Russia-U.S. cooperation at the International Space Station following a major coolant leak from a Soyuz crew capsule.

"Say hello to the entire American team. They proved themselves to be very worthy in this situation and lent us a helping hand," Borisov said, speaking to the Russian crew on board the ISS. "But I hope we will manage on our own" in the future.

"You set an example for the whole world on how to work together in the most challenging and difficult situation. Let many politicians learn from you," he added, according to a transcript released by Roscosmos.

Space has remained a rare avenue of cooperation between Moscow and Washington since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions on Russia.

The ISS was launched in 1998 at a time of increased U.S.-Russia cooperation following their Space Race competition during the Cold War.