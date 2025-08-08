Putin Briefs China, India and Regional Allies on Witkoff Talks

President Vladimir Putin on Friday held a phone call blitz with the leaders of China, India, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to share details of his meeting earlier this week with U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

China’s Xi Jinping told Putin that Beijing welcomed the continuation of U.S.-Russia dialogue in Ukraine war negotiations and would “always… support making peace and promoting talks,” according to Chinese state media. However, Xi cautioned that “complex issues have no simple solutions.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X that he had a “very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin... [about] the latest developments on Ukraine,” adding that they also “reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.”

“I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year,” Modi said, confirming earlier reports of a planned visit by the Kremlin leader.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also held “detailed” discussions with Putin on U.S. peace proposals and plans for a potential summit between Trump and Putin. Authorities in Moscow announced on Thursday that preparations were underway for a face-to-face meeting between the two leaders “in the coming days,” though U.S. officials have not confirmed those plans.

Trump, who has given Russia until Friday to halt its ongoing war or face new sanctions and “secondary tariffs” on its key trading partners, earlier said that “great progress was made” during Witkoff’s meeting in Moscow. However, when asked on Thursday whether his deadline for Putin to agree to a ceasefire was still in place, Trump said, “It’s gonna be up to him, we’re gonna see what he has to say.”

“Very disappointed,” the U.S. president said of Putin, leaving an air of uncertainty about whether he may follow through with his increasingly tougher line on Russia as he presses for a quick end to the war in Ukraine.