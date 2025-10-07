Putin Spends Subdued 73rd Birthday at Work

President Vladimir Putin is spending his 73rd birthday working and taking calls with foreign leaders, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the president plans to meet with members of the Russian Security Council, as the full-scale invasion of Ukraine rages on for a fourth year.

Putin’s birthdays have been relatively low-key since the start of the war in 2022. Before the invasion, he often marked the occasion with foreign trips, hikes in Siberia, or friendly hockey games.

While Peskov said the president may have “some personal plans,” he added that a number of international phone calls were scheduled throughout the day.

According to Peskov, birthday greetings from foreign leaders now mostly come from countries Moscow considers “friendly.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a congratulatory telegram to the president, calling him “my dearest comrade” and praising his “success in carrying out the sacred mission of reliably safeguarding the nation’s dignity and core interests.”

In his message, Kim also highlighted the Russian president’s role in “building a new, multipolar world.”