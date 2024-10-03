Putin Names Separatist Officer as Kremlin Envoy to Russia's Defense Hub

President Vladimir Putin has appointed a military officer from occupied eastern Ukraine as his envoy to Russia’s Urals region, a key defense industry hub.
Lieutenant Colonel Artyom Zhoga, the chairman of the Russian-installed parliament of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, gained fame when he was filmed last December asking Putin to stand for re-election. During the choreographed exchange, Putin agreed to seek a fifth term.
Zhoga, 49, is the father of a pro-Moscow separatist battalion commander who was killed in eastern Ukraine in the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
The Kremlin said Putin met Zhoga on Wednesday to offer him the post of presidential envoy in Russia’s Urals Federal District, which comprises six regions.
“It’s a big and important job. The Urals is an industrial region with a large number of defense industry enterprises,” Putin told Zhoga.
A presidential decree published that evening named Zhoga the new Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Urals Federal District. He replaces Vladimir Yakushev, whom Putin also dismissed from the Russian Security Council last month.
Presidential envoys liaise between the Kremlin and Russia's regions and oversee their compliance with federal laws as well as the work of federal agencies.
Zhoga is the highest-profile Kremlin appointee to graduate from its “Time of Heroes” professional training program following Putin’s pledge that Ukraine war veterans would become Russia’s “new elite.”
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.