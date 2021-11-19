Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Slams U.S. Congress Bid to ‘Not Recognize’ Putin Presidency Past 2024

Constitutional amendments passed last year grant Putin the ability to stay in power until 2036. kremlin.ru

The Kremlin slammed Friday a proposal by the U.S. Congress not to recognize Vladimir Putin’s presidency beyond 2024.

Congressmen Steve Cohen and Joe Wilson introduced a resolution Thursday to end the recognition of Putin as Russian president “if the autocrat remains in power” after his current term. Constitutional amendments passed last year grant Putin the ability to stay in power until 2036 by resetting his number of terms served.

Any attempt by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to remain in office beyond the end of his current and final term on May 7, 2024, shall warrant nonrecognition on the part of the United States,” the resolution states.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov denounced the proposal as “aggressive” meddling in Russia’s domestic affairs.

“We consider this interference in our affairs and we’re convinced that only Russians can determine who and when should be president of Russia,” Interfax quoted Peskov as saying.

“Every time we think that nothing more ridiculous, aggressive, unfriendly and unconstructive can come from the other side of the ocean, and every time we are mistaken,” Peskov added.

In their proposed resolution, Cohen and Wilson called Russia’s 2020 constitutional plebiscite “the most manipulated vote” in the country’s modern history. It cited independent monitoring analysis which said 27 million votes — or 37% of all ballots cast — were fraudulent.

The resolution cited “widespread reports of organized voter coercion, multiple voting, ballot-stuffing, and violation of the secrecy of the ballot” in the summer 2020 plebiscite that saw the amended Constitution win 78% approval.

The resolution decried ballots being cast at “park benches, car trunks and shopping carts” during the unprecedented weeklong voting period imposed due to Covid-19. 

The U.S. Congressional resolution also slammed the lack of airtime, banned rallies and blocked websites for the constitutional amendments’ critics.

If approved, Cohen and Wilson’s resolution is not required to be presented to U.S. President Joe Biden for action.

If re-elected under the new Constitution, Putin would surpass Josef Stalin as the longest-serving Russian leader since Peter the Great.

Putin has previously said he hasn’t yet decided whether to run for president again, noting that 2024 is still far off.

Read more about: Putin , Kremlin , United States

Read more

shifting image

'One Cold Dude': U.S. Presidents on Putin

How U.S. leaders saw the Russian leader over the past 20 years, from the Bush bromance to the Obama chill to Trump's open admiration.
election influence

Putin Likely Authorized Anti-Biden Influence in 2020 Campaign, U.S. Intelligence Says

Russian leaders “viewed President Biden’s potential election as disadvantageous to Russian interests,” the declassified report says.
Kremlin

Putin Snubs Navalny’s Name Because He Doesn’t Like Him, Kremlin Says

Russian officials have a tradition of not saying Navalny's name in public
Kremlin

Flynn Plea Deal Is ‘Utterly Absurd,’ Says Kremlin

The decision to not respond to U.S. sanctions in December 2016 was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin alone

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.