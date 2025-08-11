Russian General Sentenced to 8.5 Years in Bribery Case

A Russian military court has sentenced Maj. Gen. Denis Putilov, the former head of the Central Military District’s armored vehicle service, to 8.5 years in a maximum-security penal colony after finding him guilty of accepting a large bribe linked to a state defense contract.

The 46-year-old officer was also stripped of his rank and barred from holding senior government positions for six years after his release, the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Prosecutors said that between 2023 and 2024, the Defense Ministry signed contracts worth more than 140 million rubles ($1.76 million) with a private contractor, identified as an entrepreneur named Chudinov, to repair and service military vehicles.

As the official overseeing the contracts, General Putilov allegedly accepted a 10-million-ruble ($126,000) bribe from Chudinov in exchange for “general patronage.”

Investigators said the contracts were never fulfilled, causing significant losses to the state.

Putilov’s defense has said it will appeal the verdict to the First Western District Military Court.

His arrest in September 2024 came just four months after President Vladimir Putin promoted him to major general.