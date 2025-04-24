Military Court Jails Ex-General Ivan Popov 5 Years Over Fraud Allegations

A Russian military court on Thursday sentenced former Major General Ivan Popov to five years in prison on fraud charges and rejected his request to return to the front lines in Ukraine.

Popov, who commanded Russia’s 58th Combined Arms Army, was arrested in May 2024 for allegedly misappropriating $1.5 million worth of metal intended to reinforce defense structures in Russian-occupied Ukraine.

His arrest had sparked criticism from pro-war bloggers, who accused Russia’s top brass of sidelining a respected field commander.

The Tambov Garrison Military Court found Popov guilty of large-scale organized fraud and forgery. In addition to his prison sentence, Popov was stripped of his military rank and fined 800,000 rubles ($9,600).

Popov had denied the charges. Last month, the former general appealed directly to President Vladimir Putin, asking to allow him to return to his post in Ukraine.