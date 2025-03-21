Jailed Army General Popov Appeals to Putin for Return to Military Service

A Russian general arrested on fraud allegations last year accused authorities of “unjust prosecution” and asked President Vladimir Putin to allow him to return to his post, the Kommersant business newspaper reported Thursday, citing a letter addressed to the Russian leader.
Major General Ivan Popov, who commanded Russia’s 58th Combined Arms Army in Ukraine, was arrested in May 2024 on accusations of misappropriating $1.5 million worth of metal intended for reinforcing defense structures in occupied Ukraine.
A year earlier, Popov said he was relieved of his role as commander after complaining directly to former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu about systemic mismanagement within the military.
His removal sparked outrage among influential pro-war bloggers, who cited his popularity with frontline troops.
“I was subjected to unjust prosecution,” Popov wrote in an undated letter addressed to Putin, according to Kommersant. “I wish to continue smashing the enemy [Ukraine] in accordance with the oath I took.”
The Kremlin later confirmed that Putin had received a letter from the general.
A military court initially granted Popov house arrest in July, but prosecutors successfully petitioned last month to return him to pre-trial detention over unspecified violations.
Under laws passed during Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Kommersant notes that Popov could avoid prosecution by signing a military contract and returning to combat duty.
If convicted of large-scale fraud, he faces up to 10 years in prison.
