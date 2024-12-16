Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Has ‘Strategic Initiative’ Along Eastern Front Line, Putin Says

By AFP
kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Russian forces had the upper hand across the entire front line in eastern Ukraine and were accelerating their advance.

"Russian troops are firmly holding the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact," Putin told his military generals in a televised meeting.

He said Russia's army had seized 189 Ukrainian settlements so far this year and called 2024 a "landmark year in achieving the goals of the special military operation," using Moscow's official language for its full-scale invasion.

Speaking after Putin at the same meeting, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said Russia's troops had seized almost 4,500 square kilometers (1,737 square miles) of Ukrainian territory this year and were now gaining around 30 square kilometers (11.6 square miles) a day.

He said Ukraine controlled less than 1% of the eastern Luhansk region, and around 25-30% of the Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, which Moscow claims to have annexed in 2022 despite not having full control over any of them.

Russian troops have been advancing across the Donetsk region throughout the year, with the Defense Ministry claiming Monday to have captured another small village there.

Read more about: Putin , Ukraine war , Russian military

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Army Claims Sweeping Battlefield Gains So Far in 2024

"In general, 880 square kilometers of territory have come under the control of the Russian army this year," Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said.
1 Min read

Putin Visits Military HQ Overseeing Ukraine War Operations

It was the Russian leader's second visit to the military command center in the past month.
1 Min read

Putin Visits Military HQ for Ukraine Offensive – Kremlin

Army chief of staff Valery Gerasimov met with Putin to update him on the state of the Ukraine offensive.
1 Min read

Biden to Send Putin Message in Ukraine War Anniversary Speech

President Joe Biden will be "messaging" Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin when he speaks in Warsaw next week, while hailing NATO's unprecedented effort...
3 Min read