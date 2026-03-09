Chinese Entrepreneurs Launched 1 in 5 Online Companies in Russia in 2025

One in five online companies in Russia launched last year, was launched by Chinese citizens, according to an analysis by T-Bank’s small and medium business banking and services division, T-Business.
Of the 4,084 registered companies with a Chinese CEO or founder, 2,077 were in the e-commerce segment.
The number of Chinese companies in Russia’s e-commerce segment grew 140% year-on-year, according to T-Business.
It also marked around 20% of every e-commerce business registered in Russia in 2025.
E-commerce accounted for more than half of all the newly opened companies with Chinese involvement, followed by 19% for wholesale trade and over 9% for retail trade.
The over 4,000 Chinese companies opened in Russia was a 35% increase from 2024 and an 86% increase since 2023, the fastest growth rate among all foreign businesses.
Besides starting from scratch, Chinese citizens acquired one existing Russian company for every three businesses registered in 2025.
