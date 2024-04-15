China Disguising Imported Russian Copper as Scrap to Avoid Sanctions – Reuters

China has begun disguising imported Russian copper wire as scrap metal to avoid taxes and the impacts of Western sanctions, Reuters reported Monday, citing customs data and anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Copper wire rod is mainly used for making power cables, while copper scrap is a mix of used products chopped into grain-sized pieces. According to Reuters, a Chinese intermediary is shredding newly imported Russian copper wire rod in the remote Xinjiang Uyghur region, which borders Russia.

Disguising new copper as scrap allows both Russia and China to profit from differences in trade tariffs, Reuters’ sources were cited as saying. The shredded metal is also harder to trace, making it easier to sell to Chinese manufacturers and keep doing business with buyers wary of Russian companies under Western sanctions, though there are no legal restrictions on buying metal from sanctioned Russian firms.

The Russian Copper Company, Russia’s third-largest copper producer, delivered at least 8,000 metric tons of copper wire rod to China in December, according to Reuters. The company was sanctioned by Western countries.