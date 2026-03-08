Ukraine Urges Venice Biennale To Exclude Russia

Ukraine on Sunday called on the Venice Biennale to keep Russia out of the prestigious art event after organizers said it could participate for the first time since launching its all-out invasion in 2022.
"We call on the organizers of the Venice Biennale to reconsider their decision to allow the Russian Federation to return and to maintain the principled position demonstrated in 2022–2024," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and Culture Minister Tetyana Berezhna said in a statement.
Organizers of the event said on Wednesday that they would allow Russia to take part in the exhibition this year, which runs from May 9 to Nov. 22.
"La Biennale di Venezia is an open institution" and "rejects any form of exclusion or censorship of culture and art," they said in a statement.
Their decision was met with criticism, including from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.
Italy's Culture Ministry said the move was made "entirely independently by the Biennale Foundation, despite the Italian government's opposition."
The Venice Biennale is an international cultural organization founded in 1895 that presents major cultural festivals and runs its flagship art exhibition and architecture exhibition on alternating years.
Participating countries set up pavilions in Venice. The art biennial typically attracts more than 600,000 visitors over its seven-month run.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.