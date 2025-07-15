Italy’s Culture Minister Slams Concert Invite for Pro-Kremlin Conductor

Italy's culture minister joined the widow of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny on Tuesday in condemning an invitation for maestro Valery Gergiev to perform near Naples, warning it could serve as propaganda for the Kremlin.

Russian conductor Gergiev, a personal friend of President Vladimir Putin who has since December 2023 led Moscow's world-famous Bolshoi Theatre, has been largely ostracized in the West for refusing to denounce Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He is scheduled to conduct a concert billed by organizers as an "unforgettable symphony" on July 27 at the Reggia di Caserta, a former royal palace in southern Italy.

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation has urged Italian authorities to cancel the performance. In an editorial published Tuesday in La Repubblica, Yulia Navalnaya said Gergiev's public presence should not be dismissed as apolitical.

"Any attempt to turn a blind eye to who Valery Gergiev is when he's not conducting and to pretend that this is merely a cultural event with no political dimension... is pure hypocrisy," she wrote.

Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli later warned that the concert "risks sending the wrong message."

"Ukraine is an invaded nation and Gergiev's concert could transform a high-level... musical event into a platform for Russian propaganda," he said. "For me, this would be deplorable."